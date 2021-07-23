Alaska Man Rescued Following Bizarre Week-Long Battle with Grizzly Bear

By Tim Binnall

A man in Alaska was rescued after enduring a nightmarish week-long battle with a grizzly bear that had attacked him multiple times. The harrowing tale, which has drawn comparisons to the hit film The Revenant reportedly unfolded earlier this month when the unnamed individual arrived at a remote camp approximately 40 miles from the city of Nome. Staying there by himself with no means of communicating with the outside world, the man soon experienced most camper's worst-case scenario as he was attacked by a grizzly bear. Although he initially managed to fend off the beast, the terrifying predicament had only just begun.

Over the course of the next week, the grizzly bear returned to the unfortunate man's camp every night seemingly in an attempt to finish what it had started. Somehow the camper was able to survive the repeated attacks, but the ongoing ordeal left him with an injured leg and the inability to get any sleep as he was forced to continually fight off the aggressive animal. Fortunately, just as the situation had gotten to be quite dire as he was down to only two remaining rounds of ammunition for his gun, a Coast Guard helicopter passed over his camp. The crew aboard the chopper were stunned to see 'SOS' and the words 'Help Me' written on the roof of the small shack where the man had been staying.

According to co-pilot A.J. Hammac, when the helicopter landed, the crew were met by the man who emerged from his shack "on his hands and knees waving a white flag." The disoriented camper subsequently explained what had happened to him and the team transported him to nearby Nome for medical treatment. While bear attacks in Alaska are not unheard of, wildlife experts say that this particular case is rather unique as such encounters are usually isolated incidents rather than an ongoing series wherein the same creature keeps targeting a person over and over again. Though the man's battle with the bear may have ended, we're guessing that it will be quite some time before he gets a restful night's sleep after what he experienced at the camp.