Baked Bean Vandal Menaces British Village

By Tim Binnall

Residents of a village in England are irritated by the antics of a mischievous vandal who has been dumping baked beans on doorsteps and vehicles. The bizarre crime spree has reportedly been unfolding in the small community of Wonersh, which boasts a population of just 3,000 people. Taking to social media last week, police informed residents that they had received several reports of incidents wherein "beans and other food has been poured onto residents' front doors and cars overnight."

In the post, the police department included a pair of photos from two such cases, one in which the roof of a car had been covered with beans and another featuring four empty cans sitting near the doorstep of a home that has also been doused with beans. Authorities went on to note that the victims were "understandably distressed by this unacceptable behavior" and pledged to step up patrols in the area while also asking residents for any tips which might identify the bean-wielding vandal.