Bigfoot Photographed in Iowa?

By Tim Binnall

While out for a walk in the wilderness, an Iowa man snapped a photograph of a curious anomaly that has given him second thoughts when it comes to the question of whether or not Bigfoot exists. According to a local media report, the intriguing image was captured by a man named Jeremy as he and his sister were visiting the Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area in the community of Bernard. Spotting what appeared to be a puzzling figure ahead of them, they initially suspected that it was likely just a person and, as such, called out to them. However, the mysterious stranger never acknowledged the duo and simply kept moving, which prompted Jeremy to take a picture of the odd interloper.

The photo, which can be seen below, shows what appears to be a bipedal creature of some kind. Alas, like all 'great' potential Sasquatch images and videos, it is incredibly hard to decipher and some observers have argued that the 'creature' is simply a shadow. That said, Jeremy dismissed that argument because he observed the anomalous figure moving. And, for his part, the witness indicated that he had previously not been a believer in Bigfoot, but the experience changed his mind. "You don't have to believe me. I wouldn't believe me," Jeremy marveled, "but now that I've seen whatever that was first hand. I think I may be a Bigfoot believer now." What's your take on the image? Weigh in at the Coast to Coast AM Facebook page.