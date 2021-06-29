George Renews Long-Term Contract with Premiere

We're happy to share an announcement from Premiere Networks that came out today. George Noory has renewed his relationship with the company, in an exclusive long-term agreement that takes us well into this decade. George will continue his current role as host of Coast to Coast AM, which reaches millions of listeners on more than 640 radio stations across the US.

"I can't express how delighted I am that we have extended our agreement well into this decade," George shared. "As I enter my 18th year as host of this incredible show, Coast to Coast AM, I look forward to the future. We’re experiencing incredible times and we'll be there nightly, bringing the best stories and guests to our audience who has made us the #1 rated nighttime talk show in the country."

"Coast to Coast AM continues to be an overnight powerhouse for our partners, and it's a credit to George's dedication to the program and his audience," added Julie Talbott, President of Premiere Networks. "For the past 18 years, he has brought passion and enthusiasm to the program every night, and we couldn't be happier to extend our successful partnership."

Read the full press release here.

Join George Noory for a special Facebook Live interview on Wednesday night, June 30th, 6pm ET/ 3pm PT, with Radio Ink's Ed Ryan on George's new contract extension.