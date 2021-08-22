Hangry Ghosts Put Taiwan on Edge Again This Year

By Ryan Stacy

The next time a famished friend gets irritable with you, just remember: it could be much worse. Every year in parts of Asia, the spirits of ancestors, ravenous from an apparent lack of decent food in the underworld, reportedly haunt the realm of the living for up to weeks at a time. According to Taoist and Buddhist tradition, these "hungry ghosts" are released during the seventh month of the lunar calendar to roam in search of food, money, and other gifts. This year, Ghost Festival kicks off on August 22 in Taiwan, where the appeasing of the spirits is celebrated with banquets, rituals, and other festivities, often held at local temples.

But the wandering ghosts aren't always the most gracious honorees. Care must be taken to avoid angering the spirits—or even attracting their attention—during the festival season. And they can be pretty touchy: going swimming, picking coins up off the street, and even taking a bus or train after midnight are among the activities that are advised against in order to head off unwanted conflict. As a precautionary measure, most Taiwanese companies hold a ceremony (called a Pudu) onsite to pacify any otherworldly visitors, although this tactic may not be very effective. In a recent poll, many Taiwanese office workers reported signs of the paranormal in their workplace throughout Ghost Month, including the sound of footsteps, lights flashing, and phantom toilet flushes. About a third of those surveyed, in fact, said they were afraid to be alone at work at all while the snack-crazy specters were on the prowl.