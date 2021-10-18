'Monster' in the Sky

NASA recently released an image from the Hubble Telescope of a supernova remnant-- a chaotic explosion site that appears like a monstrous creature floating in space. Known as N 63A, the remnant is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a galaxy with an irregular shape some 160,000 light-years from our home turf.

The remnant, situated in a kind of stellar nursery where clouds of gas condense into infant stars, was compared to Pac-Man by Space.com. But it's "not a joyous Pac-Man munching its way across the cosmos. Even so, this remnant of a stellar explosion looks an awful lot like the iconic video game gobbler," they wrote.