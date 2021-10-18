'Monster' in the Sky

Content Goes Here
NASA recently released an image from the Hubble Telescope of a supernova remnant-- a chaotic explosion site that appears like a monstrous creature floating in space. Known as N 63A, the remnant is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a galaxy with an irregular shape some 160,000 light-years from our home turf.
The remnant, situated in a kind of stellar nursery where clouds of gas condense into infant stars, was compared to Pac-Man by Space.com. But it's "not a joyous Pac-Man munching its way across the cosmos. Even so, this remnant of a stellar explosion looks an awful lot like the iconic video game gobbler," they wrote. What does the image conjure to you? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page.
Author and radio host Jane Asher delved into death, and her afterlife communications. Followed by Prof. Robert Davis on theories of consciousness, non-physical reality, and UFOs.More »