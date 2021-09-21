'Most Haunted Village in England' Plagued by Littering Ghost Hunters

By Tim Binnall

The proprietors of a patch of forest said to be located within the 'most haunted village in England' say that they are battling a problem more pernicious than sinister spirits: ghost hunters who have been leaving the area strewn with litter. According to a local media report, legend has it that the community of Pluckley is home to 12 different ghosts, including an eerie entity known as the Red Lady, a phantom highwayman, and a variety of other chilling apparitions reported over the years. Back in 1989, it earned the lofty title of 'most haunted village in England' by no less an authority than the Guinness Book of World Records and, since then, the community has become a popular destination for those hoping to encounter something supernatural.

However, Pluckley's spooky reputation has become somewhat problematic in recent years, specifically when it comes to paranormal investigators visiting the village and setting up camp within a forested area of the community known as Dering Wood, where it is believed that some of the spirits reside. Alas, it would appear that these ghost hunters frequently fail to abide by the 'leave no trace' ethos and, instead, depart the area with garbage and, in some cases, unwanted camping equipment littered throughout the ground. While more imaginative individuals might suggest that this is because the spirits scared them so badly that they had to flee at a moment's notice, local officials chalk their actions up to simple thoughtlessness.

"Visitors to the area seem to have no regard for the woodland," lamented area politician Kat Hoyle, "and have resulted in the Woodland Trust needing to close the car park to stop visitors accessing the wood." She went on to declare that "due to the irresponsible nature of these ghost hunters, it is an essential measure to try and protect the wildlife." Although the parking area for the woodland has been closed to the public for a few months now, officials concede that it is a temporary solution and have pledged to work with police to put an end to the polluting paranormal investigators. And with Halloween fast approaching, officials in Pluckley find the prospect of cleaning up after the visitors far more fearful than the ghosts that call the community home.