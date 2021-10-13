Paranormal Museum Objects

Content Goes Here
Guest on the 10/13/21 show, John Zaffis, shares photos of objects from his Museum of the Paranormal:
1) Old cast iron tea kettle that was in several homes causing a lot of paranormal activity.
-------------------------------
2) Old Victorian doll purchased by a woman. It started to wreak a lot of paranormal activity in her home and she had sent it to me immediately to put in the museum.
-------------------------------
3) A haunted mask that was removed from a case.
-------------------------------
4) An old crystal ball and some of their notes in a book removed from a case that was causing problems.
-------------------------------
5) Several decorative masks that had to be removed. To this day, we still do not know which one was causing the problems.
-------------------------------
6) Old Victorian shoes removed from a 17th century home-- they belonged to the sea captain's daughters. They were wreaking havoc and were given to me for safekeeping.
