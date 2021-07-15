Survey Finds 60% of Americans Believe the Government is Hiding UFO Secrets

By Tim Binnall

A recently conducted survey found that a whopping 60% of Americans believe that the government is withholding information concerning the UFO phenomenon. The enlightening poll, conducted by the website The Hill in conjunction with the market research firm HarrisX, culled opinions from 938 registered voters over the course of July 8th and 9th. The fairly straightforward survey simply asked participants one question: "do you think the U.S. government is holding back information about the military's observations of unidentified aerial phenomena or is it being forthright with Congress and the American people?"

In response, 60% of the people expressed the belief that government insights regarding UFOs remain hidden from the public, while 40% indicated that they thought the issue was being handled with transparency. Breaking down the answers by political party, since the survey was specifically centered around registered voters, a noteworthy 76% of Republicans were in the proverbial UFO cover-up camp as were 50% of Democrats as well as 53% of the people deemed independent voters.

One interesting demographic trend found in the results of the survey is that 67% of the people aged 18 to 34 trusted that the government is not holding back any UFO information. Meanwhile, participants aged 50 to 64 as well as those older than 65 strongly disagreed with that assessment with 75% and 74%, respectively, saying that the government was not being forthright about the phenomenon. Such skepticism may be due to those individuals having seen the subject shrouded in secrecy for decades.

Intriguingly, a similar survey conducted by Hill and HarrisX back in June, before the Pentagon UFO report was released, found that 70% of the participants believed that the government was withholding information on UFOs. Whether the ten percent drop over the course of the last month is a statistical anomaly or the result of satisfaction over the Pentagon's UAP assessment is uncertain, although the latter scenario is hard to imagine, given how inclusive the report turned out to be.