Uri Geller Material from the 1970s

Guest on the 7/4/21 show, Uri Geller, shares material related to his work with Wernher von Braun, the CIA, and Edgar Mitchell in the 1970s.
Geller, pictured with Wernher von Braun
Geller with Edgar Mitchell
Paranormalist Uri Geller recounted his experiences during the 1970s, when he was involved with experiments with the CIA/NSA. Followed by practical mystic Maureen St. Germain on the Akashic Records and manifesting goals.More »