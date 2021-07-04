 
Uri Geller Material from the 1970s

article's image
Guest on the 7/4/21 show, Uri Geller, shares material related to his work with Wernher von Braun, the CIA, and Edgar Mitchell in the 1970s.

Geller, pictured with Wernher von Braun

Geller with Edgar Mitchell

View related article: UFOs ARE real… Nasa showed me alien spacecraft and I’ve been secretly contacting ET for years, says Uri Geller

