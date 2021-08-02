Video: Ghost Hunter Injured in Fall Through Roof of Buffalo Train Station

By Tim Binnall

A ghost hunt in Buffalo took a terrifying turn this past weekend when a woman was badly injured after falling through the roof of a train station and plummeting to the ground. The scary incident reportedly occurred on Saturday evening as a woman and a man were searching for spirits at the historic Buffalo Central Terminal. At some point during their investigation, authorities say, they ventured atop a substation roof at the site and disaster struck because it evidently could not support their weight.

According to police, the unfortunate woman fell approximately 15 to 20 feet through the roof to the ground below and sustained multiple injuries. Her ghost-hunting companion managed to avoid falling, which likely averted an even greater tragedy as he was able to call for help. A railway hub for the city from 1929 until 1979, when operation of the location ceased, Buffalo Central Terminal fell into disrepair over the subsequent decades until recent years when work began to revitalize the site as a historic landmark and venue for events.

Over the years, as is often the case with such iconic buildings, the site gained a reputation for being haunted and became a popular destination for ghost hunters and paranormal TV shows. The caretakers of the train station smartly embraced the spooky stories and have hosted ghost tours at the location in the past. However, police say, the accident on Saturday came about during an unauthorized visit by the two would-be ghost hunters, which may lead to trespassing charges, though one can argue that the woman's gruesome fall may already be more punishment that the crime deserves.