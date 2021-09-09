Video: Ghost Rolls Ball Away from Dog?

By Tim Binnall

A visitor to a dog park in England filmed a strange moment wherein a ball that her French Bulldog was chasing took an inexplicably sharp turn and some suspect that the pooch may have encountered a playful spirit. The odd video was reportedly captured by a customer at the Salthouse Pet Boarding and Freedom Parks and was subsequently sent to the establishment's owner Rachael Henshall, who posted it online. In the footage, the dog is sent scurrying after a red ball that was tossed across the floor. However, as the pup closes in on its proverbial prey, the toy suddenly goes flying away from the confounded animal.

For her part, Henshall says that she has never experienced any paranormal activity at the business, but her partner claims to have seen "figures in the farmhouse sometimes." As one might imagine, upon sharing the video to the dog park's Facebook page, skeptical viewers stepped forward to offer various explanations for what might have caused the ball to change direction, with one possibility being that there is some kind of bump in the floor. In response, Henshall replied, "that would make sense - as would there's a string on the ball - but I can promise there isn't." With that in mind, what's your take on the weird video? Share your thoughts at the C2C Facebook page.