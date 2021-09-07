Video: Ghostly Activity Filmed at Welsh Pub

By Tim Binnall

A curious piece of security camera footage from a pub in Wales shows a chair seemingly moving on its own and the establishment suspects that the site's resident ghost was behind the eerie incident. The strange event reportedly occurred earlier this summer at the Lansdowne Pub in the city of Cardiff as manager Hayley Budd was sitting at a table and looking at her cell phone. Suddenly, a chair positioned across from her inexplicably slid a few inches forward and tucked itself under the table. Catching the puzzling motion out of the corner of her eye and having heard the chair slide across the floor, Budd can be seen in the video looking around in an attempt to figure out what had just happened.

Recalling the weird moment she found herself in, the manager said, "in the video, you can see me looking to see if it was something in my bag that had moved. Then I was trying to tell myself that maybe it was the wind." Budd also revealed that she has since tried to recreate the scene "so many times, but there's no logical explanation" for what happened. One fantastic possibility that has been put forward by pub regulars is that the chair was moved by the establishment's resident ghost, which is said to be the spirit of a woman who they have nicknamed 'Lady Lansdowne.'

Having worked at the location for eight years, Budd indicated that she has noticed what might best be described as paranormal activity during that time, though the suspected ghost has "never done anything that's a cause for concern. She clearly just wants to make herself known." While the manager said that she is not particularly frightened by the spirit, some of her staff have expressed a different perspective as they have apparently warned Budd that they will leave the job if they encounter the ghost while they are working. "I hope Lady Lansdowne takes that into consideration," she mused, "because I don't want to be short staffed." What's your take on the spooky footage? Share your thoughts at the C2C Facebook page.