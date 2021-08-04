Video: Haunting Howls Have Family Wondering if Bigfoot Stalks Their Yard

By Tim Binnall

A series of haunting howls heard by a family in West Virginia has led them to suspect that there could be a Sasquatch lurking in their backyard. According to a local media report, the strange case seemingly started sometime last year in the community of Bluefield when a husband and wife, who opted not to reveal their names, noticed "unusual tree structures" in the woods around their home. However, this was merely a prelude to even more weird activity on the property as, this past May, the family began hearing eerie howls piercing the air around dusk and sometimes at the midnight hour.

Insisting that they are familiar with the various types of sounds that emanate from wildlife like dogs or coyotes living in the area, the woman posited that "this is different." Her assessment of the situation is undoubtedly influenced by one particular incident wherein they heard the howls and then, shortly thereafter, bravely ventured into the woods to see what might be behind the unnerving noise. It was then that they discovered another of the aforementioned 'structures.' "There were tree branches that had been placed, oddly shaped, like an 'X,'" the woman recalled, noting that the family are avid hunters and they "hadn’t seen anything like that" in the past.

The family later noticed other uncanny disturbances in the woods, such as sizeable trees that had been inexplicably bent and saplings that were mysteriously snapped. Taking stock of all the puzzling activity on their property, a not-altogether-surprising suspect came to the forefront: Sasquatch. "It defies explanation," the woman said of the high strangeness that has descended upon their property, "you know, it’s just like simple math. You just start adding one and one and one, and this is not adding up." With that in mind, the witness managed to capture a recording of the baffling howls, which you can hear in the video above, and turned it over to some Bigfoot research groups.

Having heard the audio, Matt Moneymaker of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization indicated that the "recording she obtained sounds very much like real Sasquatch." He specifically noted that the video features two separate sounds coming from different locations. Calling that the "best clue that it’s the real deal," he argued that if it were some kind of hoax, "it would need to be two people doing it from different properties, which is much less likely." For now, the family and Moneymaker hope that a Sasquatch researcher or an interested party in the area will visit the property to conduct a thorough investigation and, potentially, pick up better recordings of the sound.