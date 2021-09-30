Video: Teenage Girl in India Allegedly Cries Tears of Stone

By Tim Binnall

In a curious case out of India, a teenage girl and her family say that she has been crying tears of stone for weeks, but not everyone is convinced that the curious condition is genuine. The strangeness reportedly began on July 27th in the village of Gadiya Balidaspur when the young woman, named Chandni, noticed that her left eye had begun producing pebbles when she cried. In the days that followed, the phenomenon purportedly continued with the teen making between ten and fifteen of these stone tears per day. Her perturbed family began monitoring the worrisome situation shortly thereafter and have since collected a staggering 70 stones

They even went so far as to film a somewhat unnerving video, seen above, which shows the pebbles as they emerge from the teenager's eye. However, experts who have been consulted about the case have expressed considerable skepticism over the alleged phenomenon with two ophthalmologists insisting that Chandni's condition simply isn't possible. On the contrary, they argue that the teenager is most likely fabricating the weird ordeal possibly as part of an attention-seeking hoax in coordination with her family. Should that be the case, it appears to have worked, although what the end game for such a painful stunt might be is anyone's guess.