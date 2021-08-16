Watch: Fish Mysteriously Plummets from Sky and Crashes onto Parked Car

By Tim Binnall

An odd video from Virginia shows the moment when a sizeable fish mysteriously falls from the sky and crashes onto the roof of a parked car. The incident reportedly occurred late last month in the city of Virginia Beach and was captured by a home security camera. In the video, a seemingly serene residential street is suddenly the site of some high strangeness as a fish inexplicably plummets from the sky, hits the roof of a car with a loud thud, and then bounces onto a lawn. Shortly thereafter, a bewildered woman from across the street walks over to the yard, glances down at the out-of-place animal, then looks to the sky in wonder. According to the homeowner, "the neighbors said it sounded like a gunshot and they came over to investigate and saw the fish."

Despite the dead creature sitting on their front lawn, the person was initially skeptical that their car had been damaged in such a weird fashion, until they watched the video from their home security system and saw the puzzling scene unfold. The footage proved to be somewhat fortuitous, the homeowner said, as at least they now have proof of the literal fish tale to show their insurance company. As for how the animal wound up falling from the sky, attentive viewers will note that a bird can be seen flying through the air in the direction of the car seconds before the fish crashes onto the vehicle. This would seem to suggest that the creature was inadvertently dropped by the bird as it passed over the street.