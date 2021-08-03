Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

Have you witnessed this mirage while in #GlacierBay? Fata Morgana is a mirage seen within a narrow band on Earth’s horizon. Islands in glacier bay turn to UFOs or the flying Dutchman with a little imagination and a pinch of cool science! When air of different densities meet, the air in Earth’s atmosphere acts as a refracting lens, creating the mirage effect we see. Cool, calm air often forms at the water’s surface- then, if warm dense air pushes down on the cool air at the surface, a lens is created. This phenomenon occurred on a warm day (70ºF+) in Glacier Bay, but is not exclusive to summer months. #Mirage #Science #AKwx #FindYourPark 🎥 NPS Video: Video clips show rugged snowy mountains rising sharply from Glacier Bay. A mirage reflects everything at the horizon into a reflective band at the horizon line, distorting the shapes of shorelines and islands.

By Tim Binnall

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.

While imaginative viewers might suspect that the anomaly is at ET vessel appreciating one of our planet's more picturesque locations, it turns out that the 'UFO' is merely a meteorological phenomenon known as 'Fata Morgana.' As the park explains in their post, "When air of different densities meet, the air in Earth’s atmosphere acts as a refracting lens, creating the mirage effect we see." In this instance, the anomalous object is the reflection of an island on Glacier Bay that is made to look like it is floating in the air as a result of the optical illusion, which has also been the source of similar instances wherein 'cloud cities' and 'floating ships' have appeared over water in other places around the world.