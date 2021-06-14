Watch: Mango with 'Human Face' Causes Commotion in Kenyan Community

By Tim Binnall

A bizarre video circulating online shows residents of a community in Kenya crowding around a mango tree following the discovery of a fruit that seemed to sport the face of a human. The very strange commotion reportedly unfolded in the county of Kitui late last week after someone noticed the odd sight and word of the wondrous mango quickly spread throughout the town. In turn, a sizeable crowd of residents rushed to the scene to marvel at the anomalous fruit and snap pictures of the weird yield with their cell phones.

Footage from the fracas subsequently wound up online and went viral on social media in Africa. While some observers have suggested that perhaps the eerie visage was the result of witchcraft, others have theorized that the face had been carved into the fruit in the middle of the night by a clever prankster. Although somewhat it's difficult to discern based on the video, it would appear that the latter hypothesis is incorrect as the mango's 'face' appears to be simply the natural, albeit very odd, way in which the fruit developed.