Watch: Teen Has Wild Encounter with Seagull on Amusement Park Ride

By Tim Binnall

A wild video from an amusement park in New Jersey shows the moment when a seagull got ensnared by a ride and wound up stuck in front of the shocked face of a teenager. The jaw-dropping scene reportedly unfolded as Kiley Holman was visiting Morey's Piers in the city of Wildwood. The trip wound up taking an unforgettable turn when she and her friend decided to ride an attraction, known as the SpringShot, which propels passengers straight up into the air at a staggering 75 miles per hour. Seconds after being sent skyward on the ride, Holman was stunned when a seagull flew into their path and became lodged in the restraint in front of her face.

"It was going the opposite way and then it came back and hit me right in the face," she recalled to a local TV station. In an amazing video of the incident, a look of confusion can be seen washing over Holman's face when she realizes that the ride has acquired a proverbial extra passenger. To her credit, the teen coolly grasped the creature and managed to free it from the predicament as the journey skyward continued. Fortunately, unlike Fabio's infamous encounter with a seagull while riding a roller coaster, the teen wound up coming out of the ride largely unscathed as she says that the bird "only left like the tiniest scratch."