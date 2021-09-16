Webcam Viewer in China Spots Nessie?

By Tim Binnall

The latest potential Loch Ness Monster sighting is somewhat historic as, for the first time ever, the creature may have been spotted on the site's webcam by a person watching in China. According to a media report from Scotland, Weiming Jiang noticed something unusual while viewing the livestream on September 6th from her home in Jiaozhou City. Specifically, a curious black dot caught her eye, followed by another pair of dark spots that subsequently appeared "very close to the shore." The entire sighting lasted for approximately six minutes.

Although not particularly dramatic, Jiang's report was solid enough for the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register to accept it as the 14th case of 2021. Gary Campbell, who oversees the website, called the case "interesting" by virtue of it being remarkably similar to a pair of webcam sightings that were logged earlier this summer and also featured mysterious dots on the water. Lest one think that any odd blob can find its way onto the register, he explained that Jiang is a diligent webcam viewer who has sent in other reports at the time, but those were easy to explain as opposed to this more mysterious sighting.

To that end, he noted that "some people are saying it could be ducks up from Urquhart Bay, but they look a bit too big for that, while others are saying it could be kayakers, but we just don't know," which is precisely why the case has received recognition from the website. For those keeping score at home, at fourteen official reports, this year has now surpassed 2020's total number of sightings with 9 being made via webcam and 5 occurring on-site at Loch Ness. And Jiang can now lay claim to being the first person from China to have a Nessie report recognized by the register, which Campbell marveled "just shows you can see Nessie from anywhere in the world."